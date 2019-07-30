More from Star Tribune
Editorial
Baltimore Sun on Trump's tweets: It's clear what he's up to
Rep. Cummings has been a vocal opponent, and he happens to be black.
Petula Dvorak
Vermin in the White House, literally and figuratively
It's the story of the centuries. No wonder the topic was on the tip of Trump's tweeting thumb.
Paul M. Vaaler and Joel Waldfogel
Notice anything missing from that airline route map? Like Israel or Taiwan?
Some airlines have taken the trouble to omit just those names from online maps. Why?
Letters
Readers Write: U.S. women's soccer at Allianz Field, Metro Transit, food stamps, 'love or leave' America
Prices to see the women's team play contrast their values of representation and accessibility.
Editorial
The not-so-special U.S.-U.K. relationship
Trump must not let his preference for Brexit erode other European ties.