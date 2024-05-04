Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Editorial
BWCA's future likely hinges on election
The reckless bill to rescind copper mining protections in the watershed that passed the U.S. House panders to foreign mine owners. Its fate now rests with voters.
Al Zdon
Saving the dinosaurs: Why there's a future for community newspapers
Three factors that could help with a resurrection.
Letters
Readers Write: Gun storage laws, Uber and Lyft, 24/7 businesses, the pipe organ
A flawed, burdensome proposal on guns.
Ron Way
Reactions to Mary Moriarty's work: A familiar arc for a reformer
Support went cold at high levels after she began handling prosecutions as she promised she would (and as is necessary).