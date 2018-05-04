More from Star Tribune
David McMillan
U gems in northern Minnesota are worth state investment
Key research is being done at aging facilities from Itasca State Park to the Boundary Waters. Legislators would be wise to fund our request for several nuts-and-bolts repairs.
Editorial
Starbucks settlement is a win for all concerned
Instead of costly litigation, the city and company did the right thing.
John Rash
Rash Report: Kabul carnage a reminder of an oft-forgotten conflict
Afghan citizens, multinational forces and an international press corps are under relentless siege from violent extremists.
Letters
Readers Write: Schools and the state budget surplus, early childhood education, America's race legacy
Schools, skills, surplus and a rising river.
