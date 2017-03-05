Police are looking in other states for a onetime employee at a Roseville assisted-living facility accused of making more than $11,300 in charges on one resident’s credit card and ripping off several other residents by forging checks and misusing a credit card.

Lt. Lorne Rosand said police believe the former employee at Eaglecrest Senior Housing fled Minnesota and is responsible for the illegal use of credit cards belonging to two residents and the forging of checks belonging to four others.

In total, authorities estimate the losses at more than $13,600.

A separate investigation by the state Health Department concluded one resident had more than $11,300 in unauthorized credit card charges made by the suspect.

The many suspicious charges on the one resident’s account were made from Aug. 8 to Sept. 9 and were detected “across several states,” according to details from the Health Department’s report released last week.

Specifically, the report added, Eaglecrest received on behalf of the former staff member an employment verification request from another health care provider in a state where several charges on credit cards for two clients were discovered.

Rosand declined to identify the suspect they are looking for, saying he wanted to wait until an arrest was made.

The state inquiry absolved Eaglecrest of any responsibility for the thefts, noting that the center had policies in place to prevent such acts and that the onetime employee had gone through training explaining that “any theft was ... grounds for involuntary termination.”