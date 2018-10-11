Rose Lavelle and Alex Morgan scored two goals apiece to help the United States beat Trinidad and Tobago 7-0 on Wednesday night in the Women’s World Cup qualifying tournament.

Tobin Heath added a goal and two assists for the U.S., which led 4-0 at halftime.

Ranked No. 1 in the world, the United States advances to the CONCACAF Women’s Championship semifinals in Frisco, Texas, on Sunday. The U.S. rolled through round-robin play in Group A with a 3-0 record, outscoring its opponents 18-0.

The United States scored three goals in a four-minute span late in the first half to pull away from Trinidad and Tobago, which finished 0-3 in the group stage.

It was a result that spoke to the huge gap between the U.S. men’s and women’s national team programs. The American men lost to Trinidad and Tobago, at the time the world’s 99th-ranked team, last October to miss out on qualifying for the World Cup.

The U.S. extended its unbeaten streak to 24 matches and improved to 11-0-0 all time against Trinidad and Tobago.

The United States will be joined in the CONCACAF semifinals by Panama, which finished second in Group A, and two qualifiers from Group B, which includes Canada, Costa Rica, Cuba and Jamaica.

The winners of Sunday’s two semifinal matches and the third-place match on Oct. 17 will qualify for the World Cup in France.

The fourth-place finisher will take on Argentina in a two-game playoff for a berth in the tournament.

Golf

ESPN joins CBS on PGA coverage

The PGA Championship will remain with CBS Sports and pick up a powerful partner in ESPN for weekday rounds as part of an 11-year agreement in which the networks will combine to deliver 175 hours of coverage across broadcast, cable and digital platforms.

Financial terms of the deal announced Wednesday were not disclosed, though it was clear the PGA Championship is more attractive held in May than in August.

The agreement gives CBS and ESPN, which broadcast the Masters, the first two majors of the year.

The PGA Championship had been played in August for the better part of 50 years. It moves next year to May as part of a restructured schedule that allows the PGA Tour to conclude its FedEx Cup on Aug. 25, a week before the start of football.

... Two-time U.S. Open champion Retief Goosen and three-time major champion Jan Stephenson are among five people selected for induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

A 16-member panel of mostly golf administrators also selected retired Augusta National chairman Billy Payne, LPGA charter member and renowned teacher Peggy Kirk Bell and Dennis Walters, who has been inspiring golfers through clinics despite being paralyzed from the chest down since he was 24.

Goosen recovered from a lightning strike to win 33 times worldwide, including U.S. Opens at Southern Hills and Shinnecock Hills. Stephenson won the LPGA Championship, U.S. Women’s Open and du Maurier Classic among her 16 titles on the LPGA Tour.

around the horn

Auto racing: Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus will end their 17-year working relationship — the longest pairing of a driver and crew chief in present day NASCAR. Knaus next year will crew chief William Byron and the No. 24 team and Kevin Meendering will return to Hendrick Motorsports to lead Johnson and the No. 48 team.

Soccer: Police detained two Russian soccer players, Zenit St. Petersburg striker Alexander Kokorin and Krasnodar midfielder Pavel Mamayev, who are accused of beating a government official at a Moscow cafe after the official berated the players.

ASSOCIATED PRESS