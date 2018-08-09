– Eddie Rosario went 4-for-4 on Tuesday and entered Wednesday tied for the American League lead in hits as he continues his fine season at the plate.

But Rosario’s production is just part of the story. He’s also been durable.

Rosario made his 75th consecutive start of the season Wednesday, batting second and playing left field.

Out of the 113 games the Twins have played, Rosario has played in 112 and started 108.

“It’s good,” Rosario said, predictably. “I don’t like staying in the dugout. Sometimes I’ll feel tired from the [time zone change] or the night games to day games. It’s tough but this is the major leagues.

‘‘I want to play major league games. All the legends in the past did it, and nobody had an excuse.”

Meet the new Everyday Eddie, whose bat (.299, 20 home runs, 66 RBI) is needed in the lineup more than ever after July’s deadline deals. His glove is needed, too; his eight outfield assists are tied for the third most in the American League.

Rosario is just needed.

“Define ‘horse,’ ” manager Paul Molitor said. “[Is it] 155 games or what?”

If Rosario plays in every remaining game, he’ll be the first Twin to play more than 160 since Justin Morneau played all 163 in 2008. Morneau started every game that season.

Three players — the Padres’ Freddy Galvis and the Braves’ Freddie Freeman and Nick Markakis — have appeared in every game this season for their clubs.

Rosario’s willingness to handle the workload is one less thing Molitor has had to worry about.

“I’m kind of leaving it open to him unless I really feel strongly about a given day,” Molitor said. “If he wants to play, I’m going to give him every chance, at least for the most part.”

Bullpen test on hold

Adalberto Mejia spent Wednesday undergoing treatment on his left wrist after suffering a strain Tuesday on the final pitch he threw to the Indians.

“He’s doing better today,” Molitor said. “I was hoping we would have a little better indication of what Sunday might bring. But [head trainer] Tony Leo has asked to buy a little more time. He’s really encouraged about the opportunity for him to go ahead and throw on Sunday.”

Mejia, 2-0 with a 2.01 ERA in five appearances for the Twins, is expected to play some catch Thursday, then attempt to throw in the bullpen Friday. For now, the Twins haven’t named a Sunday starter.

Buxton swings

Byron Buxton, who is on the disabled list at Class AAA Rochester, is testing his sore left wrist.

“He hit in the cage yesterday, and I guess with the weather [Wednesday] it is going to be in the cage down there again,” Molitor said. “I think that we’re probably not looking at a game until sometime next week if the next three, four, five days go well as progressing with his swing.”

Proving his health, however, can be tricky. Because batting practice is different than actual games.

“They immobilized it for four days just to make sure he didn’t irritate it,” Molitor said. “There was a collaboration that said that this was something we can find out sooner rather than later without much risk.

“I think the hard part with this injury, from what I can understand and from some personal history, is that you take your normal swing during BP or off the tee or flips, you’re not getting fooled. It’s not having to start and stop and check swings.

‘‘I think that’s when these things get aggravated. Those are tough to simulate in a practice environment.”