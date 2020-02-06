Those lips didn't lie: The Rolling Stones are coming to Minneapolis this summer.

Following a coy local ad campaign in recent days that included an ice sculpture outside the IDS Center and digital skyway ads — all featuring the band's iconic lips-and-tongue logo — the Stones confirmed they will perform at U.S. Bank Stadium on May 16.

Tickets for the Saturday night gig — which comes just three few dates into the group's No Filter 2020 Tour — officially go on sale next Friday, Feb. 14, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Pre-sale options begin Wednesday, including early access for American Express cardholders. A limited number of VIP options are also available through rollingstones.com.

Prices for seats in the publicly owned U.S. Bank Stadium were not released to the public. The average price for tickets on last year's tour was $240, with a starting price usually at $159.

This will be the British rock legends' first time in Minnesota since their 2015 date at TCF Bank Stadium. They are also booked to perform at stadiums in 14 other U.S. and Canadian cities in 2020, starting at San Diego's SDCCU Stadium on May 8. Other stops on the trek include Nashville, Austin, Dallas, Detroit, Cleveland, Louisville and St. Louis.

At the four-year-old Vikings stadium, the band cram in several thousand more people than the other outdoor sports complexes in town (about 60,000) and won't have to worry about the weather (it's covered).

They will have to contend with the $1 billion stadium's notoriously bouncy acoustics, though, which were reportedly improved at last year's Garth Brooks dates by some giant, sound-absorbing curtains. Still, Stones fans in Minnesota probably can't help but worry about a flashback to the band's notoriously muddy 1989 Metrodome show.

Set lists on the generally well-reviewed 2019 dates included obvious favorites such as "Jumpin' Jack Flash," "Brown Sugar," "Gimme Shelter," "Sympathy for the Devil," "Start Me Up" and "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" and usually a handful of deeper cuts, too, such as "Sweet Virginia," Let It Bleed," "Rocks Off" and the Keith Richards-sung "You Got the Silver."

In a statement sent out with the tour announcement, Richards said, "We had the best time on the road last summer, and we are ready to do it again."

Singer Mick Jagger said, "It's always a pleasure to return to North America and play for some of the biggest and best crowds in the world."

The Glimmer Twins have made no hint at this being a farewell tour, but since they're each now 76 — and the guy who actually steers the whole operation, drummer Charlie Watts, turns 79 in June — many fans have guessed this could be the last time. Several of the dates on last year's tour had to be postponed while Jagger recovered from a heart-valve procedure; all signs were

The Stones show caps off what was already shaping up to be the busiest year yet for concerts at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Also already confirmed are Kenny Chesney on May 2, Motley Crue with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett on June 27, George Strait on Aug. 22 and German metal band Rammstein on Aug. 30. The only other stadium concert on the books for 2020 so far is Green Day with Weezer and Fall Out Boy at Target Field on Aug. 11.