Rodney Smith by the numbers

23

Touchdowns in his three seasons: 21 rushing, two kickoff returns.

3,850

All-purpose yards, putting him within striking distance of Darrell Thompson’s school record of 5,109 career all-purpose yards.

104.1

All-purpose yards per game, in his 37 career games.

2,805

Rushing yards, most among returning running backs in the Big Ten.

153

High for rushing yards in a game (Nov. 5, 2016 vs. Purdue)

.5

Yards-per-carry drop in Smith’s average between 2016 (4.8 ypc) and 2017 (4.3).

682

Touches on offense in his three seasons: 626 carries, 56 receptions.