A massive expansion project launched by the Mayo Clinic in 2013 has drawn more than $200 million in private investment to Rochester, a threshold that unlocks $585 million in public dollars pledged by the Legislature.

The investment total was likely reached sometime last summer, but was only formally approved and announced Thursday by the board overseeing Mayo's "Destination Medical Center" project.

The latest figures put DMC's total private investment at $297.7 million, according to the DMC board, a figure that covers everything from a few hundred dollars for a new sign at a private business to the $68 million Mayo project at its Saint Mary's Campus.

The DMC project saw some $145.3 million of investment last year alone, the bulk of it from Mayo. The state Department of Employment and Economic Development will review the investments to certify that the DMC project has reached the threshold necessary to release the public funds.

The public funds will help pay for infrastructure improvements, while the Mayo Clinic estimates it will invest $3.5 billion over the 20-year life span of the project, with an additional $2.1 billion in private investments.

Some of the major private investments include: the $2 million Conley-Maass building, the $6.37 million Lofts at Mayo Park, the $8.9 million Flats on 4th project, the $4.9 million 1st Avenue Flats, the $9.5 million Mayo Clinic Precision Medicine Facilities and the $68 million Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Mary's Campus.