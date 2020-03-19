A Rochester doctor who allegedly pledged his support to the Islam State of Iraq and al-Sham was arrested at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Thursday while trying to a board a flight to Los Angeles.

The FBI arrested 28-year-old Muhammad Masood after he checked in for his flight. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota has charged Masood with attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization. Masood made his first appearance in court Tuesday.

A photo of Masood’s passport in the complaint against him matches an online profile of a man by the same name, which describes his occupation in the Mayo Clinic Department of Cardiovascular Diseases.

Masood is a licensed medical doctor in Pakistan who’s been working on an H-1B visa as a research coordinator at a medical facility in Rochester. From January to March, Masood made several statements pledging his allegiance to ISIS and its leader, including wanting to “conduct a lone wolf terrorist attacks in the United States,” according to charges.

On Feb. 19, Masood met with two confidential informants and pledged a “bayat,” or solemn promise, to ISIS, and said he wanted to travel to Syria to fight on the organization’s behalf. Two days later he bought a plane ticket from Chicago to Amman, Jordan, with plans to connect to Syria, according to the charges.

But on March 16, Jordan closed its borders to incoming travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing Masood to change his plans. He instead made arrangements to travel to Los Angeles to meet up with an individual who he believed would assist him with travel via cargo ship to deliver him to ISIS territory.

