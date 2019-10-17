Robin Lee, who was born in St. Paul in 1919, began his figure skating career at the age of 9.

At age 11, he won the Minnesota state senior championship and placed third in the national junior competition at Boston. At age 12, he became the youngest skater to win the U.S. junior championship. At 13, he won the Midwestern senior championships, placed third in the national senior championships and placed third in the North American championships.

In 1935, after finishing third and second at the national championships the previous two years, he won the first of five consecutive national titles.

He skated for the U.S. in the 1936 Olympics, where he finished 12th. He was selected to compete for the U.S. Olympic team in the 1940 Olympics, but the games were canceled because of World War II.

Lee served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. After the war, Lee skated professionally in ice shows and worked as a figure skating instructor.

Lee was inducted into the U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame in 1995.

ROBIN LEE

Class: 1963.

Sport: Figure skating.