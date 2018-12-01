Strong winds and wet, heavy snow smacked much of southern Minnesota on the first day of December Saturday, leading to dangerous driving conditions and multiple car crashes and spinouts.

The storm, which is advancing northwest, was expected to reach the Twin Cities around 3 p.m. before tapering off in the central part of the state, according to the National Weather Service.

The Twin Cities is expected to receive between 2 and 4 inches of snow, a fraction of what will ultimately cover the southern portion of the state by the time the storm wraps up Sunday morning. Cities such as Faribault and Sleepy Eye could get as much as 8 inches of snow, said Caleb Grunzke, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.

The Weather Service is urging residents of the southern part of the state to refrain from getting on the road, as the heavy snowfall has resulted in extremely low visibility and "almost whiteout conditions," Grunzke said.

"If you're in southern Minnesota, strongly consider not traveling," he said. "It's just going to be too dangerous."

Blowing snow was completely covering most roadways up to Faribault as of 2 p.m. Saturday, making them slick and slippery.

Crashes and spinouts were reported across much of southern Minnesota, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. A semitrailer truck was jackknifed on eastbound Interstate 90 just west of Albert Lea.

A winter storm warning is in effect for southwestern Minnesota, with a much larger area of southern Minnesota under a winter weather advisory. Cities in the warning area include Worthington; cities in the watch area include Marshall, Mankato, Albert Lea, Rochester, Red Wing and Eau Claire, Wis., as well as the Twin Cities metro area.

The Twin Cities metro area, which received 1 to 2 inches of snow Wednesday, should escape the brunt of the weekend storm. But up to 4 inches of snow could fall in the south suburbs, with lesser amounts on the north side of the metro. Less than an inch of snow is expected along a line from Willmar to St. Cloud and Hinckley, according to the Weather Service.

Behind the storm, a frigid week is expected. High temperatures are forecast for the 20s Monday through Thursday, with lows in the teens. The sun will make an appearance Monday before clouds move back in Tuesday.