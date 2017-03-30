A gunshot from an SUV driver blasted out the back window of another SUV on an east metro interstate at the height of Thursday's morning commute in an apparent road rage incident, and authorities are looking for the shooter.

No one was hurt, according to the Minnesota State Patrol, and the shooter remains at large.

The clash between the drivers began about 8:30 a.m. on westbound Interstate 694 and Hwy. 120 in White Bear Lake, the patrol said.

As a white 2006 Cadillac Escalade exited at White Bear Avenue, a shot from a man at the wheel shattered the back window of the other driver's Ford Explorer.

The patrol said that anyone with information about the Escalade, with Minnesota license plate 275KLG, should contact law enforcement immediately.

"The suspect is considered potentially armed and dangerous, and the public is urged not to approach him," the patrol said in a statement.

Authorities did not detail what it was about the interaction that led them to consider this a case of road rage.