Following an impressive send-off for his seniors in Sunday’s 107-75 win against Nebraska, coach Richard Pitino made sure to thank co-captain Michael Hurt for the loyalty and leadership he gave to the program.

Hurt, a former Rochester John Marshall standout, is the first high school recruit from Minnesota to play four years under Pitino. He signed in the 2016 class with Hopkins product Amir Coffey, who left early for the NBA last year.

“When we first came here, we set out to get some of the best players in the state,” Pitino told the crowd after the game. “Michael Hurt was one of those. The classiest kid I’ve coached. Does things the right way in the classroom, in the community. He’s a leader and he’s about all the right things.”

Hurt got his 15th career start on Senior Day but his first since his sophomore year. His playing time has been limited the past two seasons.

He had five points and a career-high seven assists in 20 minutes, but his biggest assist came after the game with a pitch to local prospects about staying home to play for the Gophers.

“I knew right from the beginning that this has always been home for me,” Hurt said. “Having Minnesota kids win here is the best feeling ever. So, continuing that tradition, getting more kids like [Daniel Oturu], [Gabe Kalscheur] and [Jarvis Omersa], getting guys to stay home is the biggest thing. When we’re winning here with Minnesota kids, it’s something special.”

Special guests

A large contingent of local prospects were in attendance Sunday.

Hopkins senior Kerwin Walton and former North St. Paul and Southwest Mississippi Community College guard Goodnews Kpegeol are being recruited to join the team next season.

At the Barn from the 2021 class were Gophers commit and former Alexandria big man Treyton Thompson and Minnehaha Academy five-star big man Chet Holmgren; from the 2022 class were Cretin Derham-Hall’s Tre Hollman and Wazayta’s Camden Heide.

Guards missing

Cornhuskers guards Cam Mack and Dachon Burke, who combined to average 24 points a game in the regular season, did not play Sunday after being suspended indefinitely by the school.