The reward for the return of missing Wisconsin teen Jayme Closs has been raised to $50,000, officials announced Friday.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said in a Facebook post that, “with the help of Jennie-O Turkey Store,” the reward has been boosted from $25,000. Both of Jayme’s parents, James and Denise Closs, were employees of the Jennie-O plant in Barron, a western Wisconsin city with a population of about 3,300.

James and Denise Closs were found shot to death Oct. 15 in their Barron home. The door was kicked in and Jayme, their 13-year-old daughter, was missing.

She has since become the object of a nationwide hunt. More than 2,000 local residents turned out this week to help search for clues to her disappearance.

Meanwhile, the funeral for James and Denise Closs is scheduled for Saturday afternoon in nearby Cameron, Wis.

Anyone with information on Jayme Closs is urged to contact the Tip Line at (855)-744-3879 or e-mail jaymetips@co.barron.wi.us.