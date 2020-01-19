Improved play has led to better results for the Wild after a 1-5-1 skid stirred flashbacks to the team’s season-opening rut.

But there may be another catalyst behind the Wild’s recent rebound: Rest.

After coach Bruce Boudreau called off practice Wednesday to give players a break from hockey, the Wild returned rejuvenated to end a four-game slide.

And the players were even more energetic Saturday on the heels of no morning skate, reporting for duty that night with a determined edge that culminated in a 7-0 rout of the Stars before an announced 18,219 at Xcel Energy Center, closing out a week that started miserably with back-to-back victories.

It's the Wild's largest margin of victory at home; the team had won by six goals five times, most recently on Dec. 11, 2018, when it beat Montreal 7-1. The Wild's only other seven-goal victory was 7-0 at Buffalo on Jan. 15, 2015.

Greg Pateryn (29), Carson Soucy (21) and Ryan Donato (6) celebrated a second period goal scored by Soucy against the Stars.

Alex Stalock, in his second consecutive start, was airtight — stopping all 27 shots he faced to record his second shutout of the season. Stalock worked with a comfortable cushion most of the evening thanks to a multi-pronged attack.

Seven players were responsible for the goals, and 13 totaled at least a point. Jason Zucker was the standout, tallying a goal and two assists — his first points since returning last Sunday from a broken leg. Mats Zuccarello, Ryan Donato, Ryan Hartman and Ryan Suter also had multipoint efforts.

The Wild split its offense between the first two periods, setting a physical tone that the Stars matched. Both teams dished out 12 hits through the first 20 minutes, and the style seemed to suit the Wild.

Seconds after Stalock made a clutch breakaway save on Denis Gurianov — and followed it up by also keeping out Gurianov’s rebound attempt — the Wild transitioned the other way and Zuccarello set up Jared Spurgeon for a one-timer at 10 minutes, 32 seconds. The goal was the defenseman’s first since he returned Dec. 19 from a hand injury.

At 16:27, defenseman Carson Soucy doubled the Wild’s lead when his wrist shot sailed by Dallas goalie Anton Khudobin.

In the second period, the Wild kept applying pressure. Zucker scored on a power play 3:38 in; Donato scored on a backhander 33 seconds later that chased Khudobin; and Zuccarello scored with 53 seconds left in the period.

Zach Parise and Hartman added power-play goals in the third period as the Wild finished 3-for-3 on the power play.