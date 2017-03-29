The University of North Dakota is cutting its women's hockey program, according to a report in the Grand Forks Herald.

The Herald is reporting "News of the elimination of the women's hockey program came shortly before the school announced its athletic department restructuring plans. The cuts are part of a school-wide effort to trim budgets because of an anticipated drop in state funding."

UND is also cutting its men's and women's swimming teams.

The women's hockey program started in 2002 and, after some struggles, received a boost when twin sisters Monique and Jocelyne Lamoureux transferred to UND after playing for one season at Minnesota.

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, who is now the team's strength and conditioning coach, tweeted her displeasure with the news and the way it came out. Her sister is a volunteer assistant with the team.

UND sports shame on you for not having the decency to communicate with the staff and players before anyone else! Can't delete this one! — Jocelyne Lamoureux-D (@JocelyneUSA17) March 29, 2017

