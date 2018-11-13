The Gophers and Jason Bargy, a top recruit in the Class of 2019, reportedly parted ways Monday.

The four-star defensive end from Momence (Ill.) High School is listed as “decommitted” on recruiting websites, and Ryan Burns of GopherIllustrated.com reported Monday that the Gophers had been moving away from Bargy “for weeks.”

Bargy is the No. 2-ranked recruit in Illinois in the Class of 2019 and the No. 15-ranked weakside defensive end nationally in the 247Sports.com composite ratings of major recruiting services. The 6-4, 255-pounder had given the Gophers a verbal commitment on May 9.

Meanwhile, Aaron Witt, a 6-5, 230-pound defensive end from Winona High School, announced on Twitter that he has committed to the Gophers. A three-star recruit, Witt is the second player to commit to Minnesota’s Class of 2020, joining Rosemount wide receiver Jonathan Mann.

Witt also had scholarship offers from Iowa and Iowa State.