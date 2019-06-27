A former NBA scout who worked with the Timberwolves built a career in the NBA after he was jailed for rape in New York, according to a report from the website Deadspin.

Pete Philo, who worked with the Wolves from 2005-13 and rose to the position of international scouting director, was convicted of rape in 2000 and served eight months in prison in Saratoga County, N.Y., for having sex with a 15-year-old girl when he was 26.

Despite his prison sentence, Philo was able to gain entry into NBA scouting circles by composing a misleading resume and background and because most court orders of the case were sealed, the report said.

Philo first worked for the Dallas Mavericks prior to joining the Wolves and later for the Pacers. He also founded TPG Sports Group, a basketball consulting firm.

Even though court orders were sealed, Philo had to register has a sex offender in multiple states. The report said it was unclear if Philo’s employment in the NBA came as a result of “shoddy” background checks or teams turning a blind eye to Philo’s past.

When reached, the Wolves did not have a comment about the report.

Philo was let go by the Wolves in 2013 when Flip Saunders took over their basketball operations.