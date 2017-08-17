The final environmental impact statement for Enbridge’s Line 3 replacement project does not conclude whether the Canadian company’s proposed route or one of four alternative paths would be the best option for American Indians in northern Minnesota.

That’s because the pipeline routes would all have disproportionately negative effects on the tribes, according to the report compiled by the state Department of Commerce.

The EIS report, released Thursday, also concludes that Enbridge’s proposed route for replacing the aging Line 3 would expose fewer sensitive environmental and cultural areas to oil spill risks than other proposed routes that track its current pipeline.

Still, reiterating conclusions from a draft EIS, the report found that Enbridge’s proposed route would cause more wildlife habitat loss than four other alternative pipeline paths.

The final EIS is a significant development in Enbridge’s nearly three-year quest to replace its 1960s vintage pipeline that runs from northwestern Minnesota to Superior, Wis. The Calgary-based company wants to build a new 340-mile pipeline that would follow Line 3’s current route to Clearbrook, but would then jog south toward Park Rapids through an area known for pristine waters and wild rice lakes.

The final EIS does not make a recommendation on which route is best for the $2.6 billion pipeline project, but offers comparisons for regulators to weigh. The draft report issued in May was criticized on several fronts by environmental groups and Indian tribes during a public comment period. Both oppose Enbridge’s proposed route.

The final decision is up to the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC). A decision is not expected until April 2018.

Enbridge’s current Line 3 requires much maintenance to cope with corrosion and other integrity issues. It’s running at only 51 percent capacity for safety reasons, carrying 390,000 barrels of oil per day. Line 3 is part of a huge complex of six pipelines — Enbridge’s “mainline” — that together carry 2.4 billion gallons of crude oil daily across the state and on to several U.S. markets.

“Line 3 has 10 times as many anomalies per mile as any other pipeline in the mainline corridor,” according to the final EIS.

While the current Line 3 runs through two Indian reservations, Enbridge’s planned its new route around tribal land. Still, there is a dispute between the White Earth band and the company over whether the new route would cross a small area that the tribe claims, the EIS says. The study takes into account cultural resources and “environmental justice,” as well as affects on wildlife, lakes and streams.

Enbridge’s preferred route also would cross territories ceded by tribes in the 19th century, but where they maintain hunting and fishing rights.

“Each of the five route options would cross one or more census tracts with a meaningfully higher minority population than that of the surrounding county,” according to the final EIS. “Any of the routes would have a disproportionate and adverse effect on tribal resources and tribal members, even if the route itself does not cross near residences.”

After the draft EIS was released in May, at least four Minnesota Ojibwe tribes submitted comments to the commerce department opposing the new Line 3 route.

The current Line 3 passes through the Leech Lake and Fond du Lac reservations. During the comment period, the Leech Lake band indicated it would not approve a new Line 3 through its lands, the report said.

Two of four alternative routes being considered — drawn earlier in the regulatory process — traverse the reservation, including replacing Line 3 on its current route. Enbridge says it would be difficult to secure long-term land use approvals from both the Leech Lake and Fond du Lac bands, the report said.

The EIS also brings up questions of what happens to the remnants of the current Line 3 and the land it is on if Enbridge’s preferred route is chosen. Enbridge proposes to permanently abandon the old Line 3 but not dismantle it, a process guided by federal safety regulations; the company would continue to maintain the pipe and land.

“Some potentially significant effects are associated with abandoning the existing Line 3,” the final EIS said. There could be “undiscovered legacy contamination” around it, “as well as potential hazards associated with the aging of the abandoned pipe.”

Dismantling Line 3, the report said, could damage one of the nearby pipelines, causing a spill, the report said.