WASHINGTON - Rep. Ilhan Omar insisted Friday that she is not anti-Semitic, and that she regrets a tweet that was widely condemned for perpetuating Jewish stereotypes because it undermined her own attempts to foster cultural harmony.

“I know what intolerance looks like,” the Minnesota Democrat said, in her first interview since she drew public criticism for a tweet that suggested a financial motive behind American political support for Israel. “The thing that has been hurtful about this whole process for me is knowing that I could be someone who could use language that causes hurt to others.”

It was last Sunday that Omar tweeted, “It’s all about the Benjamins baby,” in response to an earlier tweet from journalist Glenn Greenwald, who called it “stunning how much time US political leaders spend defending a foreign nation,” in reference to Israel. “All About the Benjamins” is the title of a 1997 Puff Daddy song, and critics on both the right and left quickly denounced Omar for spreading what many including Speaker Nancy Pelosi called an “anti-Semitic trope.”

Asked Friday if she had realized the anti-Semitic connotation when she tweeted it, Omar replied: “Absolutely not.” She said she later became aware that she’d misstepped when friends and allies reached out to tell her.

“I got some calls,” Omar said. “There are a lot of people in my life who saw the tweet and were immediately calling to educate me on the tweet and what it could insinuate.”

Omar was sworn in at the beginning of January, the first Somali-American elected to the U.S. Congress. Her rapid rise, background as a former refugee and Muslim faith have helped her build a large following on the left in both Minnesota and nationwide, and made her a frequent target of criticism by conservatives.

But the public rebuke by the most powerful Democrat in Washington — Pelosi called Omar’s words “deeply offensive"— was a sharp blow for a lawmaker sworn in barely a month earlier. Other House Democrats as well as high-profile Democrats from around the country Minnesota followed with similar condemnations.

“The learning curve for a member of Congress is pretty steep,” said Mike Erlandson, a chief of staff to former Rep. Martin Sabo, one of Omar’s predecessors in Minnesota’s Fifth District. Congress operates largely on relationships and the ability to trust your political allies, he said.

“If you want to make a difference, you need support,” Erlandson said. “You get that by building relationships with your colleagues. And that’s ultimately the way you impact peoples’ lives for the better, by passing legislation that makes a difference.”

Beyond the fallout with fellow Democrats, Omar’s tweet was ammunition for her many conservative and Republican critics. They demanded her removal from the House Foreign Affairs Committee (Pelosi refused), and in the days since GOP groups have produced a flood of critical news releases, many seeking to tie other Democratic politicians to the controversy.

Critics also point to a tweet from Omar in 2012, when she wrote that Israel had “hypnotized the world” and referred to its “evil doings.” During her campaign for Congress, Omar met with members of the Fifth District’s large Jewish population trying to allay concerns. She also angered some with her support for the movement known as boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) against Israel over its treatment of Palestinians.

“At a certain point in time, things do have a pattern,” said former Minnesota Sen. Norm Coleman, now a Washington lobbyist and the national chairman of the board of directors for the Republican Jewish Coalition. “You don’t have to be Sherlock Holmes to see the pattern here, and it’s got to tell you something.”

Coleman said he thinks Omar will struggle to be productive in Washington. “Not every member of Congress is effective,” he said.

In the days following the blowup, Omar shifted into private damage control. She met with Pelosi, with some Jewish House Democrats, and leaders of Minnesota Jewish groups; she apologized and vowed to build trust. Next week, Omar plans a private meeting back in Minnesota with a group of Jewish constituents.

“It’s about ... thinking through what it looks like to build a strong family that is able to withstand anti-Semitism, withstand Islamophobia, all the hate that we’ve collectively been fighting against,” Omar said. “It’s a mistake if we don’t use this opportunity to build stronger alliances and collectively fight for a more tolerant community.”

Carin Mrotz, the executive director of St. Paul-based Jewish Community Action, said she “took some hits” for accepting Omar’s apology.

“We’ve been calling out this kind of language in politics for a long time, so the fact that we actually got an apology — that’s the way this should happen,” said Mrotz, who considers Omar a friend.

Mrotz said she doesn’t believe Omar to be anti-Semitic and views her tweet as “emblematic of how cultural oppression creeps into all our language.” She noted that she and other Minnesota faith leaders publicly called out several Republican candidates in Minnesota before the last election for what they saw as anti-Semitic rhetoric, but got no response.

Abdul Ahmed, a Somali immigrant and Democratic activist who lives in Coon Rapids, said he was troubled by Omar’s tweet because, he said, Minnesota’s Jewish community has done much to help its Somali community gain a foothold.

“I think she has to understand her power. I don’t know if she’s quite to the point where she realizes that everything she says really matters,” Ahmed said of Omar. He added he thinks she can transcend the controversy, and that she needs to: “She has inspired our children. They have someone to look up to.”

The latest blowup was not the first time that Omar instigated controversy on Twitter, where she has more than 592,000 followers. Last month, she tweeted that Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham was “compromised,” but later clarified it was only her opinion. She deleted several tweets with unproven allegations about students from a Catholic high school in Kentucky after an incident between their group and a Native American protester on the National Mall, and has subsequently faced lawsuit threats from the school’s attorney.

Several of Omar’s defenders suggested she reconsider the way she uses Twitter.

“My hope is we’ll see a change in, perhaps, digital disposition,” said Rep. Dean Phillips, another Minnesota Democrat who met privately with Omar on Monday. Said Mrotz: “Put your phone down every once in a while. Don’t have every conversation on Twitter. That’s generally good advice for all humans.”

Omar said Twitter’s not the problem.

“As much as I’ve worked to make people culturally fluent in dealing with Muslims and refugees and immigrants, it’s also important that I work to be just as fluent with people who don’t share my identity,” Omar said. “If I’m not, then it’s a disservice to the titles we have, the positions of influence we are in.”