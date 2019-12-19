Minnesota U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson, representing a rural district that went heavily for President Donald Trump, voted against impeachment Wednesday, one of only three Democrats to go against their party's historic rebuke of the Republican president.

The rest of Minnesota's eight-member House delegation voted along party lines. Democratic Reps. Betty McCollum, Ilhan Omar, Angie Craig and Dean Phillips voted to impeach, while GOP Reps. Tom Emmer, Pete Stauber and Jim Hagedorn voted against it.

Peterson was one of 37 vulnerable House Democrats who were targeted in an $8.5 million ad campaign funded by groups supporting Trump, who carried his western Minnesota district by more than 30 points in 2016.

Peterson has said he doesn't condone Trump's actions in the Ukraine matter that led to his impeachment. But Peterson bemoaned the lack of bipartisan support for the push. He said the Senate debate on whether to remove Trump from office would be a "show trial" further dividing the country.

Joining Peterson to vote against both articles of impeachment was Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, who has said he might become a Republican. Rep. Jared Golden of Maine voted for the first article, abuse of power, but opposed the second article, obstruction of Congress.

Peterson told the Star Tribune last week that prominent Republicans in Washington have urged him to switch parties but he has no intention of doing so.