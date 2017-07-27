Gallery: The main floor and stage (by windows) as well as bar and VIP suites (at right) under construction at the Minneapolis Armory in Minneapolis, Minn., on July 27, 2017.

Gallery: New lights have been installed at the Minneapolis Armory in Minneapolis, Minn., on July 27, 2017.

Gallery: A construction worker worked on a railing that is part of the VIP section at the Minneapolis Armory in Minneapolis, Minn., on July 27, 2017.

Gallery: Undated Star Tribune file photo of the Minneapolis Armory. Caption on back of photo: Empty Armory, with only a few stragglers left after the National Guaud leaves for the south.

Gallery: Once home to the Minneapolis Lakers, the cavernous Armory is now being used as a parking facility Tuesday, June 5, 2012, in Minneapolis, MN. The owner, however, has plans to turn it into a venue and Vikings party center.

Gallery: Once home to the Minneapolis Lakers, the cavernous Armory, lit partially during daylight hours by this large bank of windows, is now being used as a parking facility Tuesday, June 5, 2012, in Minneapolis, MN. The owner, however, has plans to turn it into a venue and Vikings party center.

Gallery: After 10 years of planning, The Minneapolis Armory finally has a deal to redevelop it into a multipurpose event and concert venue. Ned Abdul/Swervo Development is buying the property from Doug Hoskin of Interstate Parking for an undisclosed sum.

Gallery: The Minneapolis Armory is pictured shortly after it was completed in the 1930s.

Gallery: The remodeled building will continue to be a venue for concerts and large events after the Super Bowl.

The Minneapolis Armory will be the site of a high-production lineup of concerts during the week of next year’s Super Bowl.

The historic building, only blocks away from U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis, is in the midst of a massive transformation from a parking garage to an events space with room for 8,400 people.

Nomadic Entertainment Group and its Nomadic Live arm, which hosted Taylor Swift and Bruno Mars for performances in Houston during this year’s Super Bowl, has partnered with developer and building owner Ned Abdul to design the space.

The three-night celebration will go from Feb. 1 to 3 with performers being announced in September and tickets expected to go on sale in October. Tickets will likely be in the $150 to $250 range for general admission.

“People aren’t just coming to watch an artist,” said Jack Murphy, president of Nomadic Entertainment Group, in an interview. “They are coming for an experience.”

On Thursday, Murphy gave a sneak peek at the building and plans for Super Bowl events.

This rendering, provided by Nomadic, shows what the remodeled Minneapolis Armory will look like during a concert.

Murphy and Abdul have been in discussions at the events since last fall. Murphy said he was attracted to the Armory by its downtown location, unique space and the chance to influence its design during remodeling.

In Houston, Nomadic had to raise a building in the span of barely two months that hosted about 9,000 guests a night. “Now, I have this unbelievable opportunity to be in a venue as historic as this,” Murphy said, about the Armory.

Nomadic normally partners with corporate sponsors for its shows. Corporate partners for the Minneapolis events have yet to be announced.

The main stage will be located at the northeastern part of the building with a stage for a DJ on the far opposite side. The standing room only, floor-level is expected to fit about 4,000 general admission guests with VIP occupying seating and standing on two levels of open-level balconies. On the floor below, Murphy envisioned an immersive waiting space where guests can be entertained by comedians and other performers as they wait for the doors to open.

Two levels of underground parking will be available in the building.

Construction is expected to be complete by December. Nomadic has plans to do some soft opening events in the time leading up to the Super Bowl to break the space in, Murphy said. After the Super Bowl, the facility would continue to operate as a permanent events space.

Abdul, head of Minneapolis-based Swervo Development, purchased the facility for $6 million in 2015, with plans to turn it into an event center. The Armory has been under construction for the last 18 months. Abdul wasn’t immediately able to be reached Thursday.

Built in 1935, the Armory has served a variety of purposes including being used by the Minnesota National Guard and for trade shows, political conventions, boxing and wrestling tournaments. It was also used part-time by professional basketball team the Minneapolis Lakers.

The Armory has served as the backdrop for several music videos, such as Prince’s “1999” and Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing.” In recent years, it was a parking garage.

Earlier this year, the city officially designated it as a local historic landmark due to its history and several building details like its WPA-era mural paintings.

Murphy says there were be nods to the building’s history such as plans to showcase Lakers jerseys in part of the building.

On Thursday, the inner structure of the building was taking shape with construction crews drilling and sawing away through the afternoon. An ornate chandelier provided a hint among the dusty concrete and unfinished floors of some of the glamour the building will eventually radiate.

Murphy’s plans for Minneapolis don’t stop at the Super Bowl. Next month, Nomadic will announce a partnership with another music venue in Minnesota with plans geared to entertain a younger crowd than what the Armory’s events will likely attract, Murphy said.

