A Carver County judge ruled Wednesday that some documents in the death investigation of Prince can be reviewed by attorneys representing the musician’s heirs, who are contemplating a wrongful-death suit.

Specifically, Judge Kevin Eide ruled that the heirs’ attorneys may review only those documents related to the emergency treatment of the rock star while he was in Moline, Ill., when an opioid overdose forced his private plane to make an emergency landing there less than a week before he died.

Paramedics scrambled to revive Prince on the tarmac after the plane landed. He recovered after two shots of naloxone, an overdose antidote increasingly being used and often referred to by its brand name Narcan, a source said.

Prince was 57 when his body was found in an elevator at his Paisley Park estate on April 21, 2016. An autopsy found that he had died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 50 times more powerful than heroin.

Authorities found numerous pills in various containers around Prince’s home, including some counterfeit pills containing fentanyl. But the source of those drugs hasn’t been determined.

Under Eide’s order Wednesday, only the attorneys representing Prince’s heirs can review the documents, and must do so at the Carver County Sheriff’s Office. They can take notes on what they review, but are not allowed to take photos or make copies.

The statute of limitations for filing a wrongful-death suit in Illinois expires two years after a death — in this case, April 21. The deadline for such a filing in Minnesota is three years after a death.

To date, no charges have been filed in connection with Prince’s death. Carver County Attorney Mark Metz has said that a charging decision will be made sometime in the near future.

Once the case is closed, all investigative records become public under state law.