A southwestern Minnesota man has died in a farming accident, authorities said Saturday.

Orlean A. Stage, 52, of rural Vesta, Minn., was found unresponsive early Friday at his family farm, according to the Redwood County Sheriff's Office, and later died of his injuries.

The Sheriff's Office did not release any further information about the nature of the accident.

According to his online obituary, Stage and his wife lived in the Twin Cities area for a time after marrying in 1988, then returned "home to the fmaily farm. ... Orlean enjoyed and took pride in fixing up the family farm. He loved farming, driving truck, cars, motorcycles, and camping with the family."

Stage was a member of the Wabasso school board.

He is survived by his wife and four children. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Vesta.

STAFF REPORT