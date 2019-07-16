The Gophers have lost a second player to medical retirement this offseason.

Redshirt freshman running back Nolan Edmonds medically retired, a source confirmed Tuesday. He is no longer listed on the Gophers online roster.

The 5-11, 200-pound Georgia native was a three-star recruit. He had yet to play for the Gophers and was injured during spring football.

Edmonds follows defensive lineman Alexander Reigelsperger in stepping away from the game in the past week. The fellow redshirt freshman endured a concussion and C4 vertebra fracture during spring football. Just like Reigelsperger, Edmonds will be a medical non-counter, which allows the Gophers to keep his scholarship going without it impacting the the total allotment.