– When the weather is at its worst, so are the Twins this year.

For the second time in five days, the Twins were forced to wait out a storm delay — two of them this time, actually — and when the game commenced, the Twins played like they were all wet. Hector Santiago’s return to action was a steady drizzle of pitches off the plate, Minnesota’s bullpen gave up a monsoon of hits, and even the normally steady Twins defense turned soggy. The result was a dispiriting and potentially damaging 9-2 loss to the Red Sox in Fenway Park.

Just like last Thursday, when Nik Turley sat around all afternoon while it rained and then put the Twins in a deep hole, the pitching gave Minnesota little chance in this one. An astonishing 17 of the first 31 Red Sox batters reached base, two of them via error but two of them via long and loud home runs, and Boston scored in five con-secutive innings to encourage 90 percent of a sellout crowd of 36,804 to leave early.

Santiago had waited three weeks to pitch in the majors again, after feeling discomfort in his pitching shoulder in his last start, so standing by for an extra 50 minutes as a pregame storm cell passed by wouldn’t figure to make much difference. But when he finally reached the mound, he wasn’t effective, needing 49 pitches just to record six outs. One of those pitches, a 2-2 sinker to Boston catcher Christian Vazquez, landed more than 400 feet from home plate, high up in the monster seats in left-center. That home run put the Twins behind 2-0, and Santia-go’s night was over just two batters later.

That’s because the thunder and lightning returned after Santiago’s final out, and the game was delayed again by 76 minutes. Santiago didn’t return once the game resumed, but Boston starter Drew Pomeranz did, and he quickly became the beneficiary of a lackluster performance by the Twins.

Oh, the mistakes: Byron Buxton sailed a throw home high over catcher Jason Castro’s head, allowing a run to score. Brian Dozier kicked a double-play ball into short left field, another run-scoring error. Eduardo Escobar missed a grounder to third, and that too resulted in an extra Boston run. Eddie Rosario, after leading off with a dou-ble once the game resumed, immediately was thrown out by several feet trying to steal third base. The Twins threw a wild pitch, hit a batter, and generally played the sloppy baseball that so oddly recurs this season, just when they seem to have righted themselves. They even allowed Vazquez to steal second base, the first time a catcher has done that against them since Derek Norris in 2013.

Boston 9, TWINS 2 6:10 p.m. Wednesday (FSN)

Four relievers picked up the innings that Santiago couldn’t, and three of them allowed runs. Many were unearned, thanks to the slippery defense, though Alan Busenitz, Craig Breslow and Matt Belisle also gave up some critical hits, including Chris Young’s long home run in the sixth that scored three runs. The extra workload caused Twins management to at least consider summoning more bullpen help, with two more games here.

The Twins — who are now 307-308 in their 57-year history against the Red Sox — scratched out a pair of runs, one of them unearned. Byron Buxton singled home Jorge Polanco, who had reached on an error, in the fifth inning, when they already trailed 5-0, and Eduardo Escobar homered into the bullpen off former teammate Fer-nando Abad in the eighth.