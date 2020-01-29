Simple Roasted Butternut Squash

Serves 4.

Note: Wedges of acorn squash, sweet dumpling or blue Hubbard (peel on) can be substituted; after roasting, scoop the soft flesh away from the peel. From JeanMarie Brownson.

• 1 medium-large butternut squash, about 2 lb., or 2 (12-oz. each) pkg. diced butternut squash

• 1/4 c. expeller-pressed canola oil, safflower oil or olive oil

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• Chopped fresh or dried herbs

Directions

Heat oven to 450 degrees. Trim top (stem end) off the butternut. Cut butternut crosswise in 2 pieces — one the long skinny “neck” and the other the bulbous bottom. Peel each of the pieces. Cut each in half; scoop out the seeds and fibrous pulp. Cut the flesh into 1- to 1 1/2-inch pieces.

Transfer squash to a rimmed baking sheet. Add oil; toss to coat well. Sprinkle with salt. Roast squash, stirring once or twice, until tender and golden, 20 to 25 minutes. Remove from oven. Serve sprinkled with herbs.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 201 Fat 14 g Sodium 298 mg

Carbohydrates 20 g Saturated fat 1 g Total sugars 4 g

Protein 2 g Cholesterol 0 mg Dietary fiber 6 g

Acorn Squash With Cheesy Rice and Poblanos works as side or main dish.

Acorn Squash With Cheesy Rice and Poblanos

Serves 4.

Note: Instead of using the microwave oven, you can bake squash in a 350-degree oven until tender, about 40 minutes. You also can use sweet dumpling or delicata squash. After halving the squash, cut a small slice from the uncut ends so the squash halves sit level. From JeanMarie Brownson.

• 4 small (about 1 lb. each) acorn squash, halved, seeds and fibers removed

• 2 to 3 tbsp. unsalted butter or olive oil

• 1 medium-size white onion, chopped

• 2 medium-size poblano chiles, halved, seeded, chopped (or 1 poblano and 1 red or yellow bell pepper)

• 3 large garlic cloves, crushed

• 2 c. cooked white or brown rice, or 1 (8.8- to 10.5-oz.) pouch fully cooked rice

• 1 c. frozen corn kernels, thawed

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 1/2 tsp. thyme

• 1/2 tsp. black pepper

• 1/8 tsp. ground allspice

• 1 1/3 c. shredded Monterey Jack cheese

• 3 green onions, trimmed, chopped

• 1/4 c. chopped fresh cilantro

• Lime wedges

Directions

Put squash halves, cut side down, in a single layer in a microwave-safe baking dish. (Work in batches to accommodate your microwave oven.) Add about 1/2 inch of water to the dish; cover with lid or plastic wrap vented at one corner. Microwave on high, turning dish if needed, until a fork can be inserted easily in the flesh of the squash, 13 to 15 minutes. Keep covered while you cook the remaining squash. (Refrigerate cooked squash halves up to 2 days.)

For filling, melt butter or heat oil in large skillet over medium heat. Add onion and poblano; cook until tender, 5 to 6 minutes. Stir in garlic; cook, 1 minute. Stir in rice, corn, salt, thyme, pepper and allspice; heat thoroughly. Remove from heat. Stir in cheese, green onions and cilantro. Taste and adjust seasonings.

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Arrange cooked squash halves cut side up in oiled baking dishes. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Spoon a quarter of the filling into each squash. Cover with a sheet of oiled aluminum foil.

Bake until heated through, about 20 minutes (longer if squash has been refrigerated before stuffing). Serve hot with a squeeze of lime.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 498 Fat 18 g Sodium 535 mg

Carbohydrates 74 g Saturated fat 11 g Total sugars 2 g

Protein 16 g Cholesterol 49 mg Dietary fiber 8 g

Roasted Delicata Squash Rings

Serves 4.

Note: Vary the spice rub on the squash to suit the rest of the meal. Try everything bagel seasoning blend, Old Bay or pumpkin pie spice. From JeanMarie Brownson.

• 2 medium-large delicata squash, about 1 1/2 lb. total, ends trimmed off

• 2 tbsp. expeller-pressed canola oil, safflower oil or olive oil

• Salt and pepper

• 1 to 2 tsp. favorite spice rub

• Balsamic glaze, optional

• Pumpkin seed oil (or other nut oil), optional

• Chopped fresh chives or green onion tops

Directions

Cut squash crosswise into 1/2-inch thick rings. Use a serrated grapefruit spoon or clean hands to pull away and discard the fiber and seeds in the center of each ring.

Put the rings in a single layer in a microwave-safe 9- by 13-inch baking dish. Add 1/2 cup water. Cover with a lid or plastic wrap vented at one corner. Microwave on high until nearly tender when pierced with a fork, 5 to 6 minutes. Let stand, covered, a few minutes. Drain off the water. (This step can be done up to a day in advance; refrigerate covered.)

Arrange squash on a baking sheet. Brush both sides with canola oil. Sprinkle with salt, pepper and spice rub. (This can be done several hours in advance; let stand covered at room temperature.)

Heat oven to 425 degrees. Roast squash 10 minutes. Flip the pieces over; roast until edges are golden, about 10 minutes. Transfer gently to a serving platter. Serve garnished with a drizzle of balsamic glaze, pumpkin seed oil and chives.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 103 Fat 7 g Sodium 5 mg

Carbohydrates 10 g Saturated fat 1 g Total sugars 3 g

Protein 1 g Cholesterol 0 mg Dietary fiber 2 g