Layered Antipasto Salad

Serves 8.

Note: Adapted from cookingchanneltv.com. Look for giardiniera (pickled vegetables) and pepperoncini (pickled peppers) in the pickle aisle.

• 1 (12-oz.) jar pepperoncini (see Note)

• 1 (15-oz.) jar giardiniera (see Note)

• 2 tbsp. olive oil

• About 4 c. chopped romaine lettuce

• 1 c. pitted kalamata olives

• 1 (9-oz.) jar artichoke hearts

• 2 tomatoes

• 1/2 lb. thinly sliced provolone

• 1/2 lb. thinly sliced soppressata (an Italian dry salami)

Directions

Place 2 tablespoons of brine from each of the jars of pepperoncini and giardiniera (4 tablespoons total) in a mixing bowl and whisk in 2 tablespoons olive oil. Stir in the lettuce and set aside.

Drain pepperoncini. Remove stems and chop. In a separate bowl, combine pepperoncini with the chopped giardiniera and the olives. Set aside.

Drain artichoke hearts and cut into quarters. Core and dice the tomato. Slice the provolone and sopressata into bite-size pieces.

Place a third of the lettuce in the bottom of a large, clear bowl. Top with a third of the pickled vegetable mixture, a third of the artichoke hearts and tomato and half the sliced meat. Repeat layers, using the remainder of the meat, then a third layer of the lettuce, pickled vegetables, artichoke hearts and tomato.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 300 Fat 22 g Sodium 1,240 mg

Carbohydrates 11 g Saturated fat 9 g Total sugars 3 g

Protein 16 g Cholesterol 50 mg Dietary fiber 4 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 vegetable, 2 high-fat protein, 1 fat.

Pastrami and Rye Panzanella

Serves 4.

Note: Adapted from countryliving.com.

• 1/2 red onion, peeled and thinly sliced

• About 6 slices (1/2 lb.) light or seeded rye bread

• 1 cucumber, peeled and diced

• 2 tomatoes, cored and diced

• 1/4 lb. sliced pastrami, chopped

• 1 tbsp. red wine vinegar

• 2 tsp. Dijon mustard

• 1/4 c. extra-virgin olive oil

• 1/4 tsp. caraway seeds

Directions

Put the onion slices in a small bowl and cover with cold water. Set aside until ready to use.

Cut rye bread into 1 1/2-inch cubes. Spread in a single layer on a baking sheet. Place in a 450-degree oven for 6 to 8 minutes, until the edges are crispy. Remove from oven and cool.

Drain onions. Place cucumber and tomato in a large salad bowl. Add the toasted rye bread, drained onion and pastrami.

Whisk together the vinegar and mustard, then whisk in the olive oil. Just before serving, pour over the salad and toss well. Sprinkle with caraway seeds and serve.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 330 Fat 18 g Sodium 790 mg

Carbohydrates 33 g Saturated fat 3 g Total sugars 5 g

Protein 12 g Cholesterol 20 mg Dietary fiber 4 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 vegetable, 2 starch, ½ medium-fat protein, 2 ½ fat