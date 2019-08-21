Corn Gazpacho With Garlic Croutons

Serves 4.

Note: From Amy Bertrand.

For the soup:

• 4 c. fresh corn kernels

• 1 1/2 c. coarsely chopped peeled English cucumber, plus 1 c. diced peeled English cucumber

• 1 garlic clove, smashed and peeled

• 1/4 c. fresh lime juice

• 2 tbsp. neutral vegetable oil

• 1/2 tsp. kosher salt

• 1 c. halved or quartered cherry tomatoes

• 1 c. diced red bell pepper

• 1 tbsp. minced serrano chile with the seeds

• Shredded fresh basil, for garnish

For the croutons:

• 2 tbsp. neutral vegetable oil

• 1 tsp. minced garlic

• 1/2 tsp. chile powder

• 1/8 tsp. kosher salt

• 3 slices firm white bread, crusts removed and cut into 1/2-in. dice (you should have about 2 c.)

Directions

To make the soup: Bring a medium saucepan of water to a boil, add the corn and boil for 1 minute. Drain the corn into a colander and run cold water over it to cool it down. Set aside 1 cup of the kernels and in a blender combine the remaining corn kernels, the coarsely chopped cucumber, 1 smashed garlic clove, 1/4 cup lime juice, 2 tablespoons oil and 1/2 teaspoon salt and purée until very smooth.

Transfer the purée to a bowl and stir in the remaining corn kernels, diced cucumber, tomatoes, red bell pepper and chile. Taste and adjust seasoning and chill for at least 2 hours and up to 2 days before serving.

To make the croutons: Preheat the oven to 300 degrees. In a bowl combine 2 tablespoons oil, 1 teaspoon minced garlic, chile powder and 1/8 teaspoon salt. Add the bread cubes and toss well. Spread the croutons out on a parchment-lined rimmed sheet pan and bake them on the middle shelf of the oven for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the bread squares are crisp and beginning to brown. Let cool.

Divide the soup among 4 bowls and top each portion with the croutons and some shredded basil.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 330 Fat 17 g Sodium 400 mg

Carbohydrates 45 g Saturated fat 3 g Added sugars 1 g

Protein 8 g Cholesterol 0 mg Dietary fiber 6 g

Exchanges per serving: 3 starch, 3 fat.

Cucumber Raita

Makes 3 cups.

Note: Recipe from Indian cooking teacher Aruna Menon.

• 2 cucumbers, peeled, seeded and chopped

• 2 c. Greek or regular plain yogurt

• Pinch of salt

• 1 tbsp. fresh cilantro leaves, optional

• 2 tsp. lemon juice, optional

Directions

In a medium bowl, combine cucumbers, yogurt, salt, cilantro and lemon juice. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour to allow flavors to meld.

Nutrition information per ¼ cup:

Calories 50 Fat 4 g Sodium 40 mg

Carbohydrates 2 g Saturated fat 2 g Added sugars 0 g

Protein 2 g Cholesterol 12 mg Dietary fiber 0 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 fat.

The Cuke

Serves 6.

Note: A drink recipe adapted by the New York Times from recipe of Adam Frank.

• 6 limes, rinsed, divided

• 1 c. packed mint leaves, no stems, plus 6 sprigs for garnish

• 3 cucumbers, divided

• 1/2 c. sugar

• 2 c. gin or vodka

• Sparkling water

Directions

Thinly slice 3 limes and place in a pitcher. Juice the rest and add juice to the pitcher. Add mint leaves. Peel and slice 2 of the cucumbers and add to the pitcher. Then add the sugar. Muddle ingredients. Add gin or vodka. Refrigerate for 30 minutes or longer for flavors to blend.

Cut remaining cucumber lengthwise into 6 spears. Fill 6 highball glasses with ice.

Strain mixture from pitcher into each. Top with sparkling water. Garnish each glass with a sprig of mint and a cucumber spear, and serve.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 250 Fat 0 g Sodium 2 mg

Carbohydrates 21 g Saturated fat 0 g Added sugars 17 g

Protein 0 g Cholesterol 0 mg Dietary fiber 1 g

Minty Cucumber Melon Drink

Serves 2.

Note: Adapted from veganyackattack.com.

• 1 (7-in.) cucumber, peeled

• 2 c. honeydew melon, seeds scooped and chopped

• 1 tbsp. fresh mint

• 3 oz. lemon vodka

• Ice

Directions

Process the cucumber and honeydew in a blender.

Place the mint in the bottom of 2 highball glasses and add a little of the juice to each. Muddle the mint leaves. Add the rest of the juice and the vodka and fill to the top of the glasses with ice.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 170 Fat 0 g Sodium 30 mg

Carbohydrates 18 g Saturated fat 0 g Added sugars 0 g

Protein 2 g Cholesterol 0 mg Dietary fiber 2 g

Avocado-Cucumber Soup With Shrimp

Serves 4.

Note: From Everyday Food magazine.

• 1 English cucumber, peeled and cut into 1/4-in. cubes

• 2 avocados, pitted and peeled

• 1/2 c. low-fat plain yogurt

• 3 tbsp. fresh lime juice

• 1 minced small jalapeño chile (seeds and ribs removed for less heat), optional

• 1/3 c. sliced green onions

• 2 tbsp. chopped fresh cilantro, divided

• Coarse salt and ground pepper

• 1 tsp. olive oil

• 12 medium shrimp (about 6 oz.), peeled and deveined

Directions

In a blender, combine half the cucumber and 1 avocado with the yogurt, lime juice, jalapeño, green onion, 1 tablespoon cilantro, 1 cup ice water, 1 1/2 teaspoons salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Purée until smooth. Transfer to a large bowl.

Cut remaining avocado into 1/4-inch cubes. Stir avocado and remaining cucumber into soup. Thin with 1/2 to 1 cup ice water, as desired. Season again with salt and pepper. Chill about 1 hour.

In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Cook shrimp, turning once, until opaque throughout, 2 to 3 minutes. Ladle soup into bowls, garnish with shrimp and remaining tablespoon cilantro.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 170 Fat 12 g Sodium 50 mg

Carbohydrates 11 g Saturated fat 2 g Added sugars 0 g

Protein 7 g Cholesterol 30 mg Dietary fiber 5 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 carb, 1 lean protein, 2 fat.

Summer’s Sweet Potato Salad

Serves 8 to 10.

Note: Notes: Use up to two jalapeño peppers, according to taste. Remove seeds and membrane to reduce the heat. Key limes, if available, will add a more intense lime flavor.

• 1 russet potato, peeled

• 1 sweet potato, peeled

• 2 ears fresh corn kernels

• 1 cucumber halved lengthwise, seeded and chopped

• 1/2 red onion, chopped

• 1 celery rib, diced

• 1 or 2 jalapeño chiles, diced (see Note)

For the dressing

• 2 tsp. Dijon mustard

• 4 tbsp. fresh lime juice (see Note)

• 1/2 garlic clove, minced

• 1/8 to 1 tsp. ground allspice, or to taste

• 6 tbsp. neutral vegetable oil

• Salt and pepper to taste

• 1/4 c. roughly chopped fresh cilantro leaves, optional

• 2 tbsp. crushed peanuts, optional

Directions

To make the salad: Dice potatoes into bite-size pieces. Boil, steam or roast the potatoes until tender. Be careful not to overcook or the salad turns to mush. Allow to cool slightly.

Meanwhile, bring a medium saucepan of water to a boil, add the corn and boil for 1 minute. Drain the corn into a colander and run cold water over it to cool it down.

Toss cooked potatoes with corn kernels, cucumbers, onion, celery and jalapeños together in a large bowl.

To make the dressing: In a smaller bowl, whisk mustard, lime juice, garlic and allspice together. Add oil in a steady stream, whisking constantly to emulsify. Add salt and pepper as needed.

Pour dressing over potatoes and vegetables and turn gently to blend. Top with chopped cilantro and crushed peanuts, if desired.

Nutrition information per each of 10 servings:

Calories 135 Fat 9 g Sodium 37 mg

Carbohydrates 14 g Saturated fat 1 g Added sugars 0 g

Protein 2 g Cholesterol 0 mg Dietary fiber 2 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 starch, 1 fat.

Cucumber Salad

Serves 4 to 6.

Note: Recipe from “Pojanee Vatanapan’s Thai Cookbook”

• 1 c. white vinegar

• 1/4 c. sugar

• 1 large cucumber, peeled, halved lengthwise, seeded and thinly sliced

• 1 small red onion, halved and thinly sliced

• 1 large carrot, peeled and thinly sliced

• 1/2 sweet bell pepper, red or green, julienne

• 1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper

Directions

In a small saucepan, heat the vinegar and sugar until the sugar has dissolved, about 5 minutes. Let cool completely.

In a bowl, combine the cucumber, onion, carrot, bell pepper and crushed red pepper, as well as the vinegar mixture. Marinate at least 2 hours; it can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

Nutrition information per serving:

