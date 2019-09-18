Sweet Potato Risotto With Arugula and Sage

Serves 6.

Note: If you want to try a barley or farro risotto, give yourself more time, and add more water at the end, stirring until the grains are tender. Spinach or kale can be subbed for the arugula, if you prefer. For the nondairy option, stir in nutritional yeast instead of Parmesan, for a cheesy flavor and a pale yellow tint. From Robin Asbell.

• 12 oz. sweet potato, peeled

• 4 c. vegetable stock

• 1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

• 1 medium onion, chopped

• 1 1/2 c. Arborio rice

• 1/2 c. dry white wine

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 1 tbsp. fresh sage, chopped, plus more for garnish

• 1/2 c. shredded Parmesan cheese or 2 tbsp. nutritional yeast

• 2 c. arugula, chopped

Directions

Cut the sweet potato in thin slices, stack the slices and cut in strips, then slice the strips into small cubes. You should have about 2 cups. Reserve.

Place the vegetable stock in a small pot and put over medium-high heat and bring to a boil. Once it boils, lower the heat to maintain a low simmer.

In a large sauté pan, warm the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the onion and sauté, lowering the heat as they start to sizzle. Cook for 4 to 5 minutes, until soft and clear.

Add the rice and turn the heat to medium-high, and stir until the rice is hot to the touch. Add the wine and salt and stir until the pan is dry. Add the sage and sweet potatoes, and begin adding the stock, a ladleful at a time, stirring until the pan is nearly dry before adding more stock.

Set a timer for 20 minutes when you start adding stock. If you run out of stock, add water as needed to cook the rice to tenderness. The grains should be just soft enough to bite easily, but not mushy or falling apart. Stir in a little water at the end so it’s creamy.

Take off the heat and stir in the Parmesan or nutritional yeast and stir until smooth. Then stir in the arugula and let it wilt in the hot rice. Serve garnished with sage.