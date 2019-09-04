Summer Tomato and Basil Pasta With Pine Nut Sauce

Serves 4 to 6.

Note: All the exquisite flavors of the season come together beautifully in this easy-to-make dish. Make it when local tomatoes are at their peak. For extra visual appeal, choose a variety of tomato colors: We used Green Zebra, yellow and red. The tomatoes can be prepared up to 3 hours in advance. From "Whole Food Cooking Every Day," by Amy Chaplin.

• 1/2 c. raw pine nuts

• 5 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided

• 1 tbsp. fresh lemon juice

• 3/4 tsp. fine sea salt, plus more as needed, divided

• 1 1/2 lb. ripe tomatoes, cored and cut into 1/2-in. chunks

• 1 c. (1/2 oz.) fresh basil leaves, torn

• 2 tsp. balsamic vinegar

• 1 large garlic clove, pressed or grated

• 1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper, or more as needed

• 1 (12-oz.) package gluten-free or whole-grain pasta, such as penne, spaghetti or fettuccine

Directions

Warm a medium skillet over medium heat. Toss in the pine nuts and toast, stirring frequently, until fragrant and golden, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a mini food processor and add 3 tablespoons oil, the lemon juice and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Blend until smooth, scrape the sides and blend again.

(Alternatively, you can use a mortar and pestle to crush the nuts and grind until a paste forms. If you want to use a regular-size food processor, you may need to double the sauce recipe to get it to blend smoothly. The sauce can be stored in a glass jar in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.)

In a large bowl, combine the tomatoes and their juices, basil, the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil, the vinegar, garlic, the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, and the black pepper and toss thoroughly. Taste, and add more salt and pepper, if needed. Set aside to marinate while you cook the pasta. (You can prepare the tomatoes up to 3 hours in advance.)

Cook the pasta in a large pot of salted water according to package directions. Drain the pasta well and return to the pot. Add the pine nut sauce and toss to evenly coat the pasta.

Add the pasta to the bowl of tomatoes and gently toss to combine. Taste and season with more salt and pepper, if needed, and serve.

Nutrition information per each of 6 servings:

Calories 400 Fat 21 g Sodium 300 mg

Carbohydrates 48 g Saturated fat 3 g Total sugars 6 g

Protein 10 g Cholesterol 0 mg Dietary fiber 8 g