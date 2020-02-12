Split Pea Soup With Sweet Potatoes and Kale

Serves 6.

Note: When preparing dried peas, you may need to add more water as it cooks. Keep the lid on as it simmers to keep the water from evaporating and the soup will cook more quickly. If you like a smoother soup, you can always purée it with a stick blender or food processor. From Robin Asbell.

• 1 c. dry split peas

• 5 c. water, plus more if needed

• 1 large onion, chopped

• 1 medium sweet potato, peeled and cubed (about 3 c.)

• 6 garlic cloves, peeled and halved

• 1 large bunch kale, stems removed, chopped

• 1/2 c. dry white wine

• 1 tsp. salt

• 3 tbsp. fresh dill, chopped, plus sprigs for garnish

• 1 c. plain yogurt, for garnish

Directions

In a large pot, add the split peas and 5 cups water and turn the heat to high. As the peas come to a boil, add the sweet potato and garlic to the pot. Bring the pot to boiling again, reduce to low and put the lid on the pot, stirring occasionally for about 45 minutes. Test a pea for tenderness. If it is almost falling apart, add the kale, wine and salt and stir. Then put the lid back on and cook for another 15 minutes. Add more water, if needed, to keep the soup from sticking or getting too thick.

When the peas are falling-apart tender and the kale is softened, adjust seasonings. Stir in fresh dill, and serve garnished with yogurt and dill sprigs.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 180

Fat 2 g

Sodium 470 mg

Carbohydrates 32 g

Saturated fat 1 g

Added sugars 0 g

Protein 11 g

Cholesterol 2 mg

Dietary fiber 12 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 starch, 1 carb, 2 lean protein.