Post-Thanksgiving Turkey Vegetable Soup

Serves 4 to 6.

Note: From Kelli Foster.

• 2 tbsp. unsalted butter

• 2 medium yellow onions, diced

• 3 medium carrots, peeled and cut into 1/4-in. rounds

• 3 medium celery, cut into 1/4-in. slices

• 3 garlic cloves, minced

• 1 tbsp. tomato paste

• 6 c. (48-oz.) low-sodium chicken or turkey broth

• 3 c. cooked, diced turkey meat

• 2 bay leaves

• 1 sprig fresh thyme

• 1/4 c. coarsely chopped fresh parsley leaves

Directions

Melt the butter in a Dutch oven or large pot over medium heat. Add the onions, carrots, celery and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are soft, about 5 minutes. Add the tomato paste, stir to coat the vegetables, and cook for 1 minute more.

Add the broth, turkey, bay leaves and thyme, and stir to combine. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 30 minutes. Stir once more and ladle the soup into bowls. Top with the parsley and serve. Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Nutrition information per each of 6 servings:

Calories 220 Fat 9 g

Sodium 300 mg Carbohydrates 11 g

Saturated fat 4 g Added sugars 0 g

Protein 25 g Cholesterol 85 mg

Dietary fiber 2 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 vegetable, ½ carb, 3 lean protein, ½ fat.