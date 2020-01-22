Pan-Fried Skirt Steak

Serves 4 to 6.

Note: The only trick here is to work quickly; do not overcook the meat. From Beth Dooley.

• 1 1/2 lb. skirt steak

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper

• 2 tbsp. sunflower or vegetable oil

• Chimichurri (see recipe)

• Gremolata (see recipe)

Directions

Pat the steak dry and season generously on both sides with salt and pepper. If the steak is too long to fit in the pan, cut the meat in half.

In a heavy 12-inch skillet, heat the oil over medium high until shimmering hot. Add the steak and brown well on both sides about 2 to 3 minutes for medium-rare. Transfer the steak to a plate while making the chimichurri or gremolata.

Slice the steak against the grain into thin (1/4-inch slices) and serve topped with either — or both — of the condiments.

Nutrition information per each of 6 servings:

Calories 240 Fat 17 g Sodium 45 mg

Carbohydrates 0 g Saturated fat 5 g Added sugars 0 g

Protein 21 g Cholesterol 65 mg Dietary fiber 0 g

Exchanges per serving: 3 medium-fat protein, ½ fat.

Chimichurri

Makes about 2 cups.

Note: From Beth Dooley.

• 1 small shallot, chopped fine

• 1 small jalapeño chile, seeded, deveined, finely chopped

• 2 garlic cloves, chopped

• 1/4 c. red wine vinegar

• 1/4 c. finely chopped cilantro

• 1/4 c. finely chopped parsley

• 1/3 c. extra-virgin olive oil

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Directions

In a small bowl, whisk together the shallot, jalapeño, garlic, vinegar, cilantro and parsley. Then whisk in the oil. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Nutrition information per 1 tablespoon:

Calories 21

Fat 2 g

Sodium 1 mg

Carbohydrates 0 g

Saturated fat 0 g

Added sugars 0 g

Protein 0 g

Cholesterol 0 mg

Dietary fiber 0 g

Exchanges per serving: ½ fat.

Gremolata

Makes about 1/2 cup.

Note: You can prepare this about an hour or two ahead and hold it in a covered container in the refrigerator. From Beth Dooley.

• 1 generous cup fresh parsley leaves

• 1 large garlic clove, peeled

• 2 organic lemons, washed and dried

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

Using a sharp knife, chop together the parsley and garlic until very fine and turn into a small bowl.

Using a Microplane or fine-toothed grater, grate the lemons over the garlic-parsley mix and stir together with a fork. Season to taste with a little salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Nutrition information per 1 tablespoon:

Calories 5

Fat 0 g

Sodium 5 mg

Carbohydrates 1 g

Saturated fat 0 g

Added sugars 0 g

Protein 0 g

Cholesterol 0 mg

Dietary fiber 0 g

Exchange: Free food.