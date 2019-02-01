KOPPLIN’S HOT CHOCOLATE
Serves 4.
Note: Kopplin’s Coffee owner Andrew Kopplin uses Callebaut or Valrhona chocolate and cocoa powder, and nonhomogenized whole milk from grass-fed cows.
• 1/2 c. finely chopped chocolate (see Note)
• 2 tbsp. plus 2 tsp. unsweetened cocoa powder (see Note)
• 4 c. whole milk (see Note)
• Freshly whipped cream or marshmallows for garnish, optional
Directions
In a small bowl, combine chopped chocolate and cocoa powder, and reserve.
In a saucepan over low heat, slowly warm milk, stirring occasionally, until steam appears, or an instant-read thermometer reads 145 to 150 degrees (do not bring to a simmer).
Remove from heat and add chocolate-cocoa mixture, whisking until chocolate is thoroughly combined. Pour into 4 cups or mugs, garnish with whipped cream or marshmallows, optional, and serve.
