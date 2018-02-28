Hearty Tomato Soup With Parsley Sauce

Serves 4 to 6.

Note: This simple soup is satisfying enough for a light meal paired with rough, whole-grain bread and robust aged cheese. Use any of the parsley sauces to garnish the finished dish. From Beth Dooley.

• 1 tbsp. oil

• 1 large shallot, chopped

• 1/4 c. chopped fresh parsley

• 1/2 c. diced celeriac or celery

• 1/2 c. diced carrots

• 1 small green pepper, seeded and diced

• 1 (141/2 oz.) can diced fire-roasted tomatoes

• 2 c. cooked or canned garbanzo beans, rinsed and drained

• 4 c. chicken or vegetable stock

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper

• 1/4 c. Parsley Sauce (see variations), or to taste

Directions

In a large, deep pot over medium-high heat, add the oil and sauté the shallot and parsley until soft, about 3 to 5 minutes.

Stir in the celeriac, carrots, green pepper, tomatoes, garbanzo beans and stock. Bring to a boil, then lower the heat and simmer until the carrots are tender, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and stir in the Parsley Sauce. Serve with additional Parsley Sauce passed alongside.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 300

Fat 18 g

Sodium 310 mg

Carbohydrates 26 g

Saturated fat 3 g

Total sugars 6 g

Protein 12 g

Cholesterol 2 mg

Dietary fiber 8 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 vegetable, 1 starch, 1 lean protein, 3 fat.

Four Parsley Sauces

Parsley Pesto: In a food processor with a steel blade, process 1/4 cup blanched almonds, 1 garlic clove, 2 cups tightly packed parsley leaves, 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, until smooth, then pulse in 3 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese. Store in a covered container in the refrigerator for about 3 days.

Gremolata: Toss together 1/2 cup chopped parsley, 1 minced garlic clove, finely grated zest from 1 lemon, and season with salt and pepper to taste. Use right away.

Parsley Anchovy Sauce: In a small bowl, smash together 1 garlic clove, 3 salt-cured anchovy fillets, juice of 1 lemon, 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, and 1/4 cup chopped parsley. Store in a covered container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Chimichurri Sauce: In a small bowl, stir together 1/2 cup chopped parsley, 1 minced garlic clove, pinch dried oregano, pinch crushed red pepper flakes, 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar, and salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste. Store in a covered container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.