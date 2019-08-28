Creamed Coconut Corn

Serves 4.

Note: This is delicious warm, chilled or at room temperature. Inspired by old-fashioned creamed corn, the newer version is deliciously nutty and slightly sweet. From Beth Dooley.

• 2 tbsp. coconut oil

• 1/4 c. chopped sweet onion

• 1 tsp. peeled and grated fresh ginger, or more to taste

• 3 c. corn kernels plus their scrapings (from about 5 to 6 ears corn)

• 1/4 c. coconut milk, or more as needed

• 1 tsp. grated zest of lime

• 1 tbsp. fresh lime juice, or more to taste

• 1 tbsp. chopped cilantro

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Directions

Heat the coconut oil in a medium skillet and sauté the onion until translucent, about 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in the ginger, corn kernels and scrapings and cook until the corn is tender, about 3 to 5 minutes.

Stir in the coconut milk and season with the lime zest and juice. Finish with the cilantro and season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve warm, room temperature, or chilled.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 215

Fat 11 g

Sodium 4 mg

Carbohydrates 29 g

Saturated fat 8 g

Added sugars 0 g

Protein 5 g

Cholesterol 0 mg

Dietary fiber 3 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 carb, 2 fat.