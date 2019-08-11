MINNEAPOLIS

TC Wholesalers LLC, 13981 Unity St. NW., Ramsey, filed Aug. 2, 19-42341; Chap. 7; assets, $0; liabilities $928,541. Jamie Heipel, chief manager.

Ryan Christopher Janikowski, as surety for Signature Delivery LLC and Janikowski Brothers Garage LLC, doing business as Monticello Auto Service, 801 W. 3rd St., Monticello; filed Aug. 5, 19-42368; Chap. 7; assets, $47,801; liabilities, $463,558.

ST. PAUL

Douglas William Smith, as surety for McNally Smith College Inc., 7630 N. 208th St., Forest Lake; filed July 31, 19-32449; Chap. 7; no schedules filed.

Jenny Lynn Gunsallus, as surety for 1988 LLC, doing business as Dilly Dally in the Alley, and as surety for Dilly Dally LLC, 602 14th Av., South St. Paul; filed Aug. 2, 19-32469; Chap. 13; no schedules filed.