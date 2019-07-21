MINNEAPOLIS
Kevin Paul Servin, as surety for Servin Properties LLC and Minnesota Shoreline Sales & Service Inc., 3664 Redford Lane, Monticello; filed July 15, 19-42117; Chap. 7; assets, 56,521; liabilities, $738,881.
The GEOproperty Group LLC, 15815 24th Av. N., Plymouth; filed July 17, 19-42135; Chap. 7; assets, $452,800; liabilities, $543,024. George R. Comb, president.
