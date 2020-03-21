Hooray! Inspiration, anticipation, hope. The Sid Hartman story goes well beyond sports (“Giving thanks at 100 for a newspaper career,” Sundays with Sid column, March 15, and other coverage). We read so much about quality of life and how it affects senior citizens. When I see someone like Sid, it reminds me and it should remind others that indeed the senior years can be so productive and enjoyable. It should take away the uncalled fear that aging may bring.

Many do not realize it, but we as an American society are living in the age of enlightenment. Length of life, options and quality of life have been at all-time highs in human history. My sister Kim, who lives in Cottage Grove, is a casual sports fan, but she marvels at the quality and longevity of Hartman’s life. We both possess Hartman bobbleheads. That is a great memory of him that represents his legacy.

Folks, when you look at it, yes, he is a legend in the sports world but he has represented a much broader appeal. He gave inspiration, anticipation and hope that indeed in our longer live spans all of our years can be useful and bountiful. Once again at the great Minnesota Get-Together this year, I look forward to seeing Minnesota’s close personal friend.

Gordon Hayes, Shakopee

Congratulations to Sid Hartman on his centennial. As a former Star Tribune assistant sports editor, I often claim to have translated Sid’s copy into English. But he also taught me an important lesson about writing for a newspaper: Don’t waste the readers’ time; get to the point.

In the 100 stories about Sid, I missed my favorite one, perhaps apocryphal: While on assignment for a Super Bowl in Florida, he and fellow Tribune columnist Joe Soucheray were driving past the gilded palaces of Miami Beach. Sid, the astute real estate investor, allowed that place was certainly prosperous, but added: “Without that ocean there, it’d be nothing!”

Conrad deFiebre, Minneapolis

MINING WASTE

Time to bring back the MPCA’s Citizens’ Board (killed in 2015)

The March 15 commentary “Forty years ago this week: The day they stopped dumping mining waste at Silver Bay” — by Peter Gove, Robert Herbst, Eldon Kaul and David Zentner — certainly didn’t bury the lede.

The authors’ first sentence, “Water is Minnesota’s No. 1 natural resource,” almost said it all. They might have added, “copper and nickel are not, thuggish Iron Range legislators notwithstanding.”

Thanks for the thoughtful and thorough reminder of the damage we invite by failing to protect the environment. Now that state Sen. Tom Bakk (who inserted the last-minute provision into 2015 legislation killing the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Citizens’ Board for thinking about regulating sulfides), is no longer calling the shots for the DFL, the Legislature should consider reinstating it.

William Beyer, St. Louis Park

SHOOTING RANGES

This doesn’t sound like a job for the Minnesota DNR

The Minnesota section of the Sunday March 15 Star Tribune had a short item informing us that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is offering grants from $2,500 to $25,000 for new, expanded or improved practice shooting ranges. I fail to see how helping those who want to practice shooting clay pigeons falls under the jurisdiction of the DNR! Maybe the NRA?

At present, 40% of our 10,000 lakes and rivers are polluted and the numbers increase every year. I spent a few years on a lake association board and know that monetary grants would go a long way in helping lakes find the source of the pollution and then taking the next steps to mitigate the problem.

I suggest letting those who wish to improve target practicing sights fund it themselves and direct DNR funding toward its own target: restoring Minnesota’s greatest “natural resource.”

Kathleen Ziegler, Lino Lakes

STATE TAXES

The proposed Social Security break and other considerations

I read with interest the March 15 article “Legislation looks at tax on Social Security benefits.”

It seems appropriate to question how much eliminating state income tax would reduce the departure of Minnesota retirees out of state. The tax change last year increased deductions connected to Social Security, which lowered the tax burden for those beneficiaries providing significant relief from prior tax provisions.

That provided no relief for government retirees whose public service was under programs preceding Social Security and exempted as a result. When I began my career as a federal employee at the Social Security Administration, I was under the Civil Service Retirement System (CSRS) that began in 1920, even though most workers at that time gained Social Security coverage when that program was introduced after 1934. My career, like many other public servants’, took me to other states, where I established connections and felt part of those other communities. As a result, I (and others like me) am more likely than most to comfortably leave Minnesota in retirement. I feel strongly that my life work makes me a real asset to the community through continued service and volunteer work now that I am retired.

Before we provide more Social Security tax breaks, we need to extend the current retirement income provisions in fairness to those retired public servants who spend a career dedicated to making sure benefits were available to all in our communities.

Jim Ryan, Golden Valley

The writer is legislative vice president for the NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association) Minnesota Federation.

I am a retired person who moved from Minnesota to Arizona. The move had nothing to do with taxes of any sort. Yes, when people choose to move they may move to areas with lower taxes, but my contention is that moving has little to do with taxes; rather, the choice is made because of other factors. To my surprise, I quickly noticed that there is a cost to having lower state taxes. I would suggest that before any taxes are lowered the politicians come up with a specific list of items that would not be funded. I have found that roads, education, health care and parks are much better in Minnesota. Another downside of lower income taxes are the fees and sales taxes in other areas to make up for the lost income tax. The grass is not always greener on the other side of the fence.

Ross Mason, Sun City West, Ariz.

Social Security benefits should not be nor should have ever been taxed by the federal or the state governments.

The history of the IRS taxing SS benefits goes back to 1984, when a bipartisan bill was introduced that the wealthy, defined as those married couples making more than $34,000 a year jointly, would pay income taxes on half of their SS benefits over that amount. Two issues with that taxing theory: First, it’s never been adjusted for inflation, and if it had been, that amount today would be north of $100,000 and out of reach of most retirement incomes — however, still at $35,000 it is well within reach and is now taxable by most retired taxpayers. Second, retirement incomes today derived from IRA and 401(k) accounts that barely existed pre-1984 have increased retirees income to an all-time high, and once again instead of being rewarded for doing well, we are punished and under current law may pay income taxes on up to 85% of our SS benefits. Furthermore, it’s just bad law; SS is the return of our own money that was mandated to be removed from our paychecks. How does that money even qualify as income? The tax should be removed both federal and state.

Dennis Larson, White Bear Lake

The writer is a tax practitioner.

