Two of the best books I've read recently are "Adobe Moon" and "Born to the Badge," the first two historical novels of a trilogy about the famous lawman Wyatt Earp, written by Georgia author Mark Warren. The historically accurate books are given life by Warren's thorough character development, use of crisp dialogue and realistic depiction of place and time. The third book of the trilogy, "Promised Land," will be published in October.

Doug Berg, Excelsior

What are you reading? Send us an e-mail: books@startribune.com