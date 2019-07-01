The Minnesota Lynx's recent rash of injuries has forced the team to re-examine its roster, both in the short term and for the rest of the season.

First, the injury update:

•Forward Karima Christmas-Kelly will have another procedure on her right knee Tuesday and likely will be out for the rest of the season. Christmas-Kelly, signed as a free agent during the offseason, will have her second straight season truncated by knee surgery after her 2018 campaign was cut short by microfracture surgery on the knee.

•The calf injury that sidelined forward Damiris Dantas for Sunday's loss in Dallas could keep her out for two or more weeks.

These are the latest blows to hit the Lynx, which has yet to have Seimone Augustus (knee surgery) play and has lost rookie forward Jessica Shepard to an ACL tear.

For a team that remained relatively healthy during its run to four titles, this is new territory.

"When Jessica went down [during the Lynx's game with Los Angeles June 8], it was the first really serious injury, probably, since Candace Wiggins ruptured her Achilles' tendon in 2010,'' Lynx coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve said. "That was one of the keys to our sustained success.''

And now? The Lynx are scrambling, midseason, to adapt.

The league has been granted a roster exemption for Christmas-Kelly, and should get a second given the extraordinary string of injuries that left Reeve with only eight healthy players in Dallas. The Lynx are expected to sign two free agents quickly, perhaps in time for Tuesday's game against Atlanta at Target Center.

That will help in the short term. But, down the road some decisions will have to be made. Two players that figure into the team's long-term plans — forward/center Temi Fagbenle and forward Cecilia Zandalasini — are in Europe trying to help Great Britain and Italy, respectively, qualify for the 2020 Olympics. But they will be available to rejoin the Lynx soon.

Given the team's lack of post players, Fagbenle — who is already on the team's roster — is a lock to be back with the Lynx. Zandalasini's return this season appears less certain.

Because of league rules, roster spots will have to be created to bring either back. That means waiving a player or two, and league rules will likely prevent the Lynx from creating those spots by waiving players signed thanks to the league's roster exemptions.

"We're taking inventory right now,'' Reeve said. "We're not sure what we're going to do.''

Fagbenle's return is almost certain. But the team has a number of wing players, which will make the Zandalasini decision difficult. Is it worth using up another year of team control for a player who would play a half season or less? The team could opt to wait until 2020, when Minnesota would have Zandalasini available for the entire season.