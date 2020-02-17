Rascal Flatts is movin’ on after a farewell tour that will land at Treasure Island Casino amphitheater on July 31.

The most-awarded country group of this century, Rascal Flatts is known for such hits as “Bless the Broken Road,” “What Hurts the Most, ” “Take Me There,” “Life Is a Highway” “I’m Movin’ On” and “Here Comes Goodbye.”

In announcing their breakup (it’s not a hiatus) and farewell tour on “CBS This Morning” last month, lead singer Gary LeVox promised new music this year.

But no other plans were announced.

“I got a Chik-Fil-A I wanna open up,” bassist Jay DeMarcus joked.

“I’m gonna open up a Popeyes,” guitarist Joe Don Rooney interjected.

Last summer, Rascal Flatts headlined the opening night of the Twin Cities Summer Jam at Canterbury Park in Shakopee. Over the years, the popular trio also has performed at the Minnesota State Fair, Xcel Energy Center and We Fest, among other Gopher State sites.

The Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life is a Highway Tour starts June 11 in Indianapolis and ends Oct. 30 in Nashville.

Tickets for Treasure Island, priced from $29 to $127, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticasino.com and the Treasure Island box office.