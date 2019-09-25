DETROIT -- The Twins can clinch the American League Central title tonight with a victory against the Tigers and a Cleveland loss in Chicago to the White Sox.
Randy Dobnak gets the start, three days before his wedding in Maryland, for the Twins at Comerica Park (5:40 p.m., FSN).
The Twins won 4-2 on Tuesday night to reduce the magic number to 2.
No Max Kepler or Marwin Gonzalez in the lineup tonight; update on their injuries here.
