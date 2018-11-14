The Gophers men's basketball game had a big win Monday. The Wild played the defending Stanley Cup champs Tuesday. The Wolves have new players in the mix Wednesday. And those are just the warmups in a week of local statement games.
You might look at the Gophers football team's game against Big Ten West-leading Northwestern as too daunting a task to take seriously, but let's examine the Wildcats a little more. They're 6-1 in the Big Ten, sure, but they're just 6-4 overall. And four of their conference wins came by four points or fewer. This is a game in which the Gophers should be able to compete.
And Sunday, perhaps the biggest of them all: Vikings at Bears. I keep waiting for the Bears to be frauds — something we talked about on this week's Access Vikings podcast — and the body of contrary evidence continues to mount. There's a good chance the winner Sunday ends up winning the division.
Read Michael Rand's blog at startribune.com/randball. michael.rand@startribune.com.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.