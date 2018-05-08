Minnesota fans like to complain about their sports misery — Even though, you know, the Lynx have won four WNBA titles in the last seven years. But if you want to just stick to the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL, I have news for you: Washington D.C. teams in those four leagues are on a run that makes Minnesota look like Winnerville in an apples to apples comparison.

Per the Washington Post: Heading into Game 6 between the Capitals and Penguins, the Capitals, Nationals, Wizards and Redskins had not even made it to the conference finals/title game in any season since the Caps made it in 1998 and were 0-13 combined in games with a conference finals berth on the line.

At least the Vikings made it to four NFC title games since then, while the Twins, Wild and Wolves have made it to one league or conference championship series each in that span. They're 0-7 in those situations, but let's forget about that for now and focus on D.C.

Read Michael Rand's blog at startribune.com/randball. michael.rand@startribune.com.