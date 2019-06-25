When dissecting the Timberwolves' offseason needs, wants and potential spending, perhaps the most complicated situation belongs to Tyus Jones.

He's a restricted free agent after not receiving an extension last year. Jones was drafted by Flip Saunders and later shoehorned into Tom Thibodeau's system. Now he's being evaluated by a third set of eyes belonging to Gersson Rosas, and it's unclear how the new Timberwolves president feels about retaining Jones even if he likes him as a player and person.

Jones' market is potentially volatile. He's primarily been a backup in four seasons with the Wolves, starting just 34 of his 247 games in that span. But there are a lot of teams with cap space and needs at point guard.

Of particular interest: ESPN's rankings of the top 30 NBA free agents who can begin agreeing to contracts in less than a week finds Jones at No. 17 overall.

Read Michael Rand's blog at startribune.com/randball. michael.rand@startribune.com.