The NBA is never short on drama, so just as the Jimmy Butler situation has been resolved, a fresh topic has emerged: bickering between two of the Warriors' best players, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green. It was bad enough that Green was suspended one game by the Warriors for conduct detrimental to the team.

In the short term — which includes through the end of this season — the dust-up probably won't mean much. Even if the two players only reach an uneasy truce, the Warriors are 12-3, loaded with talent and should win their fourth NBA title in five seasons.

What this incident does underscore, though, is how potentially fragile the Warriors dynasty is beyond this season. Durant and Klay Thompson are free agents after this season. Steph Curry will be 31 in March. Durant has basically made the Warriors invincible since his arrival. That might change starting next year.

