Ramsey County will pay out a $525,000 settlement to a man who was punched and kneed by a jailer while in handcuffs.

The April 2016 incident at the jail was videotaped by a jail supervisor and showed other correctional officers watching the beating and not intervening.

Ramsey County Board Chair Jim McDonough announced the settlement with Terrell Isaiah Wilson after a closed-door board session Tuesday morning.

Wilson had been previously identified by county officials as Terrell Johnson.

McDonough said he, attorneys for both sides and a mediator met for six hours last week and reached the agreement.

“This is a number both sides have agreed to,” McDonough said. “It’s a video that showed actions of our employees in not a good light and showed the impacts on an individual in our community.”

A Ramsey County corrections officer is seen in bodycam video punching and kneeing a prisoner who is restrained.

McDonough said Sheriff Bob Fletcher is already instituting changes at the jail to ensure this doesn’t happen again.

Those changes include a new complaint system, de-escalation and cultural competence training and an upgrade in video equipment used in the booking area.

The corrections officer involved, Travis VanDeWiele, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct earlier this year and has resigned his job.

The incident was steeped in racial overtones — Wilson is black and VanDeWiele is white. At a meeting earlier this year, Ramsey County commissioners said the video and the racial overtones were disturbing.

“I watched the entire video and was absolutely appalled,” Commissioner Victoria Reinhardt had said. “We do take this seriously — very seriously — and need to do everything that we can to correct this to make sure something like this does not happen again.”

In the April 13, 2016, video, filmed by an “acting or temporary” correctional sergeant on duty, VanDeWiele is one of about five officers seen removing Wilson from a St. Paul police squad car at the jail.

Wilson, who according to the charges against VanDeWiele had been sprayed with a chemical agent, is handcuffed with his pants around his ankles and appears to be unable or unwilling to move. After he falls to the ground limp and a spit mask is placed on his face, he is lifted into a wheelchair-like “transport chair.”

VanDeWiele, his hand apparently squeezing Wilson’s jaw in a “pain compliance” move as described in charges, repeatedly orders him to sit back as Wilson’s hips remain raised. He then knees Wilson twice in the stomach, causing Wilson to protest and call the officers “[expletive] pigs.”

“That’s not very nice, sir,” an officer says.

“I’m always nice,” Wilson responds. “You [expletives] is using excessive force!”

“You ain’t seen excessive force yet,” VanDeWiele responds, before punching Wilson four times in the torso.

VanDeWiele then places his hands on and near Wilson’s neck as Wilson cries, “Please don’t kill me. Please don’t kill me, I’m sorry.”

“If you stop fighting, we’ll stop using force against you,” one of the officers says before they push Wilson’s head down while he sobs and wheezes, apparently struggling to breathe.

After a couple more minutes, Wilson is secured in the chair and wheeled into the jail. Blood and mucus can be seen on the white spit mask.

Fletcher released the video of the incident, which occurred before he took office this year.

“It really is disgusting that one human being can treat another human being the way that [Wilson] was treated,” Fletcher said earlier this spring.